The Challenge USA episode 8 preview: TJ has a new twist!

As we move into The Challenge USA episode 8, it’s clear that we are inching ever closer to the final. Isn’t that exciting? It’s at least a chance to see who can overcome the next round of adversity.

The most exciting thing about where things stand right now in the season is that there are a LOT of big-time threats still in the game. On the guys’ side, you have people like Danny, Tyson, Ben, and even under-the-radar contenders like Domenick and David. Meanwhile, Sarah, Angela, Justine, and Desi have all shown themselves to be major forces to be reckoned with. If you have a chance to take some of these people out before the final, you 100% take it. Why in the world wouldn’t you?

Well, things could be a little bit crazy moving forward, and that could throw a wrench into everyone’s plans the rest of the way. The algorithm is not going to be selecting teams for this upcoming episode, so there is some sort of major twist that everyone will need to prepare for. What could it be? That is the big, fundamental question at the moment, and it’s something that there is no clear answer to. The promo, instead of giving away the twist, instead gave a look towards the rest of the season.

So what are we going to see moving forward? For starters, it looks as though you’re going to see someone get carried off in an ambulance, whereas some others are going to completely push themselves to the limit. There’s a history of the final being brutal, so we tend to think that everyone who takes part in it will have their work cut out for them at the end of the road.

Oh, and of course the promo showed more drama with Tyson and Sarah. We can’t help but be Team Tyson, mostly because Sarah takes everything so seriously.

