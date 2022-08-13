The Challenge USA episode 7 spoilers: Interesting team-ups?

The Challenge USA episode 7 is going to be airing on CBS in less than a week, and we are SO curious about it for a number of reasons.

Take, for example, the current state of the feud between Tyson and Sarah / Ben. It is easy to envision a scenario where they just target each other and try to get to the final where there are easier competitors. However, you could also see one where they just realize that they have the power to eliminate a lot of other competition if they work together. That could help to ensure that they all make it there than if they are constantly at one another’s throats.

The truth is that it may be too far gone for that now, but we can’t help but think it would be totally hilarious if Tyson and Sarah are forced to work together next week. Sure, they may not love it, but them actually needing to work together would make us laugh.

Unfortunately, the official The Challenge: USA episode 7 synopsis below doesn’t give away too much info on that, though it does serve as a reminder of everything else we could see:

“State of the Unions” – Players are blindfolded and must navigate an epic crash course driving challenge, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, August 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

What would make this episode even more entertaining if Tyson and Sarah are paired up is them having to communicate in a blindfolded challenge. This really feels like one where teamwork will be essential, and we’ll have to wait and see just how all of that pans out when the dust settles.

