Bad Sisters season 3: Are the chances now dimming?

We know that we only have a couple of episodes left for Bad Sisters season 2 and honestly, we have to prepare for the following: The end may be near. How else can you describe some of the latest quotes that are coming in?

Of course, we are well-aware of the fact that when it comes to the long-term future of this series, nothing was ever really promised; yet, at the same time, we did have that hope that in time, creator Sharon Horgan would announce that she had another idea. She’s been cagey about the chances in some interviews and based on what we’re hearing now, the odds may very well be getting lower and lower.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Bad Sisters videos!

Speaking to Deadline, Horgan (who plays plays Eva Garvey on the show) indicated that she does not feel a desire to make more of the show simply for the sake of doing it:

Well, you know, I love those girls so much, and I actually enjoyed this season, making it, with all the hardships and terrible times. It was such an amazing cast, and Fiona and Owen and Barry and Thaddea, they all fit in so beautifully. My brain obviously had such a great time, but I feel like the ending is the ending.

As sad as it is to say goodbye, the thing with this second season was that it had to be, the events of Season 2 had to be fully impacted by what happened in Season 1. These were always supposed to be ordinary women who an extraordinary thing happened to and how they dealt with it. And I didn’t ever want it to be a thing where just crazy s–t kind of happens to them. It’s the actions of “The Prick” and his terrible legacy and how they deal with it and bad choices they make, but that can’t keep happening because otherwise, it’s Nancy Drew. It’s something else entirely.

For the record, we would have zero problem in the event that the show did just have random mysteries every season … but it’s Sharon’s story and she dictates what happens here. The best thing to do is simply see where things stand once there is more time removed from season 2.

Related – Learn more about what is coming on the next Bad Sisters episode

Do you think there is a good chance now of a Bad Sisters season 3 happening?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back to get more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







