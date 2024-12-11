Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7, one thing can be noted here front and center: Where things currently stand.

Can you believe that there are only two episodes left? While the first season had ten episodes from start to finish, this one is only eight. What’s going on here? Well, the shorter episode order here simply has a lot to do with the story being told this time, as there is no real reason to cram in more story than what is actually needed for Sharon Horgan and the rest of the cast.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Bad Sisters videos!

So where will things go moving into this episode? Below, you can check out the full Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

The sisters hunt for the truth after a shocking betrayal while Houlihan goes head-to-head with Loftus.

Well, one thing that we certainly know at this point is that at the start of this episode, there may be some answers handed down on Ian — who he really is, and also what he is really up to. Doesn’t it feel like he may have killed Grace at this point?

As for what is going on with Houlihan and Loftus, at this point it does feel almost comical to think about. These two really should be doing everything that they can to investigate a number of other things but in the end, they are focused with each other and the drama within their partnership. (Houlihan has actually gotten a few things right as of late, which is not what we expected given what we saw early on this season.)

Related – Check out some more news right now on Bad Sisters, including the sudden suspicion that is all around Ian

What do you most want to see moving into Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7?

How do you think the story is going to set up the big finale? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







