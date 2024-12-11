Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6: What is Ian hiding?

We recognized entering Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+ this week, there would likely be a big twist. How could there not be?

After all, the moment that it was revealed that Angelica died at sea, it became pretty darn clear to us that she was not the body that Eva, Bibi, Becka, and Ursula had in the trunk at the start of the season. By virtue of that, some other questions start to come out: Who did they actually kill, provided of course that they killed anyone?

By virtue of some of the information that we have at the moment, a lot of our attention right now has to be pointed towards Ian, who has exhibited some real patterns of shady behavior at this point. So, where in the world do we start here? Well, for starters, he has gotten close to Eva Garvey really fast and beyond just that, everything at the bank is starting to make it seem as though he married her for the money. After all, he seems to still be out for it to some degree.

Is it possible that Ian thought he was going to inherit after Grace died? You can argue that he killed her for that very reason, only to realize that this was not the case after the fact. It seems like Angelica may have actually been right to have her guard up about him, even if you could hardly consider her to be a saint at the same time. Bibi seems to be the one now most aware of his shadiness, though that may come out of her feelings about him and Eva being together more so than any awareness of what he’s really been up to behind the scenes.

Nothing is confirmed for now; yet, you can easily argue that everything around Ian deserves more suspicion than ever before.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

