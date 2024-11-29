Bad Sisters season 3: Star / creator on possibility

Given that we are at the halfway point right now of Bad Sisters season 2, what better time to talk about the future? Is there going to be a future?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that there is potentially an opportunity for more stories in this world. After all, nobody seems to be eager to rule it out. (Of course, we do wonder if at some point, too many people in this town are going to be dead!)

For the time being, creator and star Sharon Horgan just seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach with all of this. To learn more, see what she had to say in an interview with Collider:

There was no plan for a second one. Genuinely, I’m so happy that I did the second season of this because I felt like we dealt with stuff that we didn’t really get a chance to deal with in Season 1, which was the aftermath of something like this happening to someone like Grace. But I would have to have a similarly good idea and know the right way to execute it. It’s a wait and see kind of thing.

Of course, we do not want Bad Sisters to come back and not be anywhere near as good. We have enjoyed the second season extensively so far, and it has honestly been frustrating that some critics are a little bit harsh about parts of the story so far. We know that it can be hard to continue a story that was so beloved the first time around, especially when there was closure.

Yet, at the same time, there is something so oddly comforting about seeing the people and also this world. we don’t want to necessarily see it go anywhere in the months and years to come.

