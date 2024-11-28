Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5: Who is in the most danger now?

As many of you may know at this point, you are going to be seeing Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 arrive next week on Apple TV+.

So, what lies ahead here — and, to be more specific, who is in the most danger? Well, for the time being, we tend to think it is best to look heavily in the direction of one person in particular: Bibi.

What is going ton here? Well, here’s a reminder that this character just broke into Angelica’s house and took a rabbit. She has more gumption than almost anyone in the Garvey family, but that often blurs into recklessness and this is, at least at the moment, where things currently stand. This is a woman who now has to be aware of the fact that Angelica will soon figure more out, especially since she already has had Becka arrested.

We know that Bibi can be quite crafty and yet, we also don’t think that she would leave Becka alone in her suffering after this past episode. We tend to think that she’s going to work up another plan to convince Angelica to drop any charges against her sister, but how in the world do you do that? Do you find some dirt, fall on your own sword, or give her something else that she wants?

If there is one thing that we clearly know at this point about Fiona Shaw’s character, it is that she loves leverage. By virtue of that, finding a way to get some of it off of her will be a challenge — but then again, isn’t that a part of the fun of this show?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

