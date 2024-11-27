Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5: Is Eva getting desperate?

Next week on Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5, you are going to see almost inevitably a raising of the stakes, and for good reason.

After all, need we remind you of where things currently stand? Angelica is clearly out to get whatever brand of vengeance she can, even if that means making life miserable on all the Garvey sisters. Some of her motives may remain unclear, but one thing that 100% seems to be is her desire to work in order to ensure that that Roger doesn’t feel so burdened. She’s also going to be pretty darn angry after Becka broke into her place. Also, remember that Bibi took a bunny! That’s going to set off anyone!

What we may be seeing on this show at this point is a series of events that are leading to one big escalation after another. If things continue forward at the rate in which they currently are, it is honestly not that hard to fathom a situation here where we do see someone like Angelica die down the road. That is assuming, of course, that she is the mysterious woman buried in the trunk.

Below, you can check out the full Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

In a bid to stay out of trouble, the sisters take the next step in their plan with Angelica — just as a desperate Eva puts a target on their backs.

Now, we do know that we’re at the halfway point of this season already — and doesn’t time go by fast when you are in the midst of such crazy stuff? We obviously are rooting for the Garvey sisters since we’ve followed their story from the start, but we can’t just ignore how understandable the plight of some other characters is at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

