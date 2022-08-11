The Challenge USA episode 7 preview: Who wants to go in?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Challenge USA episode 7 on CBS next week, we gotta prepare for more of a storm.

For the bulk of tonight’s new episode, we were teased with this massive showdown between Ben, Sarah, and Tyson. Yet, that never quite happened since we saw David & Justine take a safe route in throwing Derek & Shannon into the Arena. They had a chance to take out a threat! Yet, they did not want to upset the apple cart in any big way and become targets.

Based on the preview for episode 7, there’s a chance that we could see the Tyson – Sarah battle continue. However, we actually wonder if they’re paired up for now! They were sitting with each other on the couches and that would be a juicy twist. They may not trust each other, but for a short period of time they could need each other.

The bulk of this preview was spent wondering one big question: Who wants to go into the Arena at this point? Technically, there could be a few people! You need to get that necessary amount of money to run the Final, and that means that you can’t just be under-the-radar / playing it safe the entire season. The whole idea here is that you gotta make some big moves to get to the top, and we’re pretty curious to see who is going to have it in them to really go for it at this point.

Who are the favorites to win?

At the moment, we feel like you gotta look in the direction of Tyson & Angela even with everything that is going on. Sarah is still a huge threat physically, though, and Kyland has impressed us with some of the individual wins. Because of the unpredictability associated with the team twist this season, nothing is a sure thing and the show is better for it.

