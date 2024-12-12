Shrinking season 3: Cobie Smulders on possible return

Following this past episode of Shrinking over on Apple TV+, is there any chance at all that Cobie Smulders could be back?

We should go ahead and note first that it was simply a blast to have her on the hit comedy series as Sofi. She is a single parent who sold Jimmy a car, which was a gift for his daughter Alice. Smulders reunited her with her former How I Met Your Mother co-star Jason Segel, and of course there was something fun about that from a nostalgic point of view.

So is there a chance after this that Cobie could come back for more? It did seem, after all, like Sofi and Jimmy had some sort of connection. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter right now, the actress had the following to say about the possibility:

Absolutely [I could come back]. I mean, it depends. I don’t know which direction they’re planning to go for next season. But I loved my time on the show, and I would happily work with Jason and the rest of the cast again. So yeah, I would love to. I have no idea what their plans are, though.

For us personally, we really tend to think that it comes down to what happens here with Jimmy and Gaby, as we do tend to think that personally, there’s still a good chance that they do end up together. No matter what, it does feel like Segel’s character is reasonably far off from being in another relationship — he’s still spiraling out and making a lot of questionable decisions. Actually forgiving Louis would be a good first step, especially since it was obviously that he did not really want to do it earlier this season.

Do you want to see Cobie Smulders appear on Shrinking season 3 in some capacity?

