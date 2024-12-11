Shrinking season 2 episode 11 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare to see Shrinking season 2 episode 11 on Apple TV+ next week, there is of course so much that we can say!

Where is the best place to start off here? Well, let’s note here that we are almost to the end of the story for now, as there are only two more episodes to go. There is a third season coming, but there is no timeline (at least for now) as to when that will premiere.

So what is the immediate future going to look like for some of these characters? “The Drugs Don’t Work” is the title for Shrinking season 2 episode 11; meanwhile, the synopsis below serves as a great way to set the stage:

Paul encourages Jimmy to seek help. Brian and Derek take Sean to look for a new place. Gaby struggles with her guest list for Thanksgiving.

Right after Alice’s birthday, another celebration is at hand — who is ready for that? Well, it’s Thanksgiving, so that in itself seems to signal that not everything is going to go according to plan here. Let’s just hope that you are a little bit prepared for that.

As for Jimmy finding help … well, the simplest thing that we can say on that is that it is something that he has clearly needed for a good while. There is some irony in the idea that a therapist would struggle to do this for himself and yet, we also tend to think that it happens a little more often than anyone could imagine.

Odds are, the end of this season is going to be emotional — beyond just that, though, we also tend to think that it is going to send everyone moving in an entirely different direction. Prepare accordingly now.

