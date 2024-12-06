Shrinking season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Cobie Smulders to appear

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for Shrinking season 2 episode 10 on Apple TV+, a How I Met Your Mother reunion is here!

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to see Robin herself in Cobie Smulders appear in this episode, where she will have a chance to work alongside her one-time co-star Jason Segel. Given that we haven’t seen too many of these on-screen reunions since the original show ended, we are happy to have them at any place we possibly can.

Just in case you were wondering what Smulders’ exact role is going to be, she is a single mother named Sophie who helps to sell Segel’s Jimmy a car that he is giving to Alice for her 18th birthday. Is there a chance for a romantic arc between the two? If so, it’d be almost weird given how used we are to seeing Marshall with Lily back on HIMYM so many years ago! Yet, Jimmy is also single and Gaby is now dating Derrick, meaning that it makes sense for him to consider some possibilities.

Beyond our excitement that comes with seeing Cobie on the show, here’s a little bit of an odd coincidence: Sophie is actually the name of Hilary Duff’s character over on How I Met Your Father, which ran for two seasons of Hulu before it was canceled far too soon. Meanwhile, Smulders actually appeared on that show as Robin and interacted with her! We honestly think that Segel would have at some point, in the event the show had run for long enough. He had already expressed willingness to do so, noting that he felt indebted to the original for helping to bring his career to new heights.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Shrinking, including more news on what is ahead

Are you excited to see Cobie Smulders and Jason Segel work together on Shrinking?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates now.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







