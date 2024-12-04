Shrinking season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Alice’s birthday

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Shrinking season 2 episode 10 — what all is set to take place?

Well, the first thing to note here is that “Changing Patterns” is not the final one for the season — there are twelve episodes this time around, and that means more opportunities to learn about some of the characters and to see things continue to build. Yet, in the midst of everything that you are going to see throughout here, there is one big milestone to look towards: Alice’s birthday! Will everything go according to plan? Probably not.

Below, you can check out the full Shrinking season 2 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Jimmy tries to give Alice a perfect 18th birthday. Paul helps Gaby with a huge decision.

We do think that the story here for Jason Segel’s character is going to be tied in some ways to something that almost every parent goes through: Seeing their kid get older and realizing that you are not needed in the same way. At that point, you have to start making more important decisions for yourself. That’s something that Jimmy has struggled with for a long time, and we have certainly seen evidence aplenty of this dating all the way back to what we saw back in the early days of the show.

We are at least happy to know that there is already a season 3 coming and until we get there, we do think that there is so much that you have to think about. A big one of course is if there will be a huge cliffhanger — also, is there a chance that we’re going to see Jimmy and Gaby gravitate slowly back to each other? We do still tend to think that this is an ending we are going to get to at some point.

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 2 episode 10 when it arrives on Apple TV+?

