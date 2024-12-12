The Rookie season 7 promo: First look at drama ahead!

For those who are unaware, the premiere of The Rookie season 7 is going to be coming to ABC early on in the new year. With that, what can you expect?

Well, if you head over to this link right now, you can at least see a preview that does a good job further setting the stage. Now, we’re not going to say that it necessarily gives a lot away when it comes to the story ahead, but it does at least show that the style and tone of the series is exactly what you would expect. We also get a reminder how when you’re a cop, you almost always feel like a rookie because of how things change in the field. In other words, they are still finding a way to justify the title!

Now, of course we do have a lot of big-time questions still about what the future holds for the series, and it really starts off with Bradford and Chen. Are there hopes for the two of them moving forward? Let’s just frame it this way for a moment: We are sure not giving up on them, and hope that nobody else out there is, either. Tim needs to work on himself, and that much is clear.

As for John Nolan, we tend to think that a lot of the story ahead for him is going to be about continuing some of his hopes of paying things forward on the job, while also getting more settled into his relationship long-term with Bailey. We know that Jenna Dewan will be absent for at least the start of the season, but be assured that 100%, she is going to return. Also, her dangerous ex could eventually find his way across town to her…

