The Rookie season 7 spoilers: More on the Tim Bradford story

As we prepare to see The Rookie season 7 premiere on ABC in January, we know that there is a ton to be excited about.

Take, for starters, a pretty great storyline for Tim Bradford that could be emotional for a lot of people out there, and for good reason! We know that he’s gone through a lot when it comes to confronting some demons; also, his relationship with Lucy Chen is up in the air. The two are not together at the moment, but there are still reasons for hope!

With this in mind, why not hear from executive producer Alexi Hawley? Speaking on the subject to TVLine, here is what the showrunner had to say:

“He’s not done with the work he’s got to do. Lucy doesn’t fully trust him now, so there’s a lot of trust that needs to be re-earned, and it can’t just happen in a few weeks. But I like that we really faced [Tim’s issues] head-on and it was really based on something organic.”

Based on what is being said here, we imagine that a lot of Tim’s storyline will last the majority of the season — there is no real reason to think that it’s going to be rushed! We advise an extreme amount of patience here as we wait and see how things are handled — and of course, we hope to see him get to the other side of whatever is going on here.

In the next few weeks, we do at least feel optimistic that there are going to be more video teases for what lies ahead this season — of course, Tim and Lucy have their story, but there will also be some new rookies on the team. Beyond that, we are also eager to learn more about Nolan and Bailey’s future following the end of season 6.

