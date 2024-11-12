The Rookie season 7 premiere date official at ABC; what’s next?

We know that it was a long wait to finally get a season 7 premiere date for The Rookie at ABC — but now we’ve got it! With that, what all can we say about the future?

First and foremost, let’s get into the date itself: The Nathan Fillion cop drama is going to be returning on Tuesday, January 7 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will follow Will Trent (premiering the same day) and then the remainder of High Potential, which is poised to deliver its fall finale tomorrow night.

As for what lies ahead on the seventh season, it has been confirmed already that there are some new rookies coming on board — that does, of course, allow the series to pay forward a similar message to what they have done from the very beginning. At this point, it is pretty darn clear that this is not something that they are interested in veering away from at all.

Now, we know that there was also a pretty terrifying cliffhanger at the end of season 6 for Bailey, as her horrible, dangerous ex could be coming back into the picture. However, we will remind you here that this story is destined to be more of a slow-burn, as Jenna Dewan was on maternity leave for at least the early part of production earlier this year.

When will we have a chance to see a lot of footage?

Odds are, there are going to be a lot of promos that surface over the next month-plus and if you are ABC, there’s really no reason to slow on getting the promotional ball rolling. This is just a season and a story that feels like it could deliver so much more good stuff and we’re eager for that to happen.

