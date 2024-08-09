Why is Tru Valentino leaving The Rookie, Aaron Thorsen?

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tru Valentino is departing The Rookie and his role of Officer Aaron Thorsen. With that, it feels like the perfect time to pose the next super-important question as well: Why? Is there a specific reason why the move is taking place right now?

Well, with most TV star departures there are a few reasons why an exit can happen. Some of them are tied to the creative, whereas others are linked in some way to a performer wanting to do other things. In this case, let’s just say that there are plenty of questions and, unfortunately, not enough answers. The biggest thing that we can do at present is simply share what Valentino had to say within a post on his Instagram Stories:

“I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store … I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world, I know I don’t talk much, but I appreciate you all so much … You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire Precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!”

No matter the circumstances that led to Valentino’s departure from the series, you have to admit this is a pretty classy way for him to go out. He clearly remains grateful for his time on the show, and we don’t tend to think he will have a problem finding some other gigs out there.

While Tru is departing The Rookie, we know that there are going to be at least two new characters entering the picture. The series is expected to come back at some point in early 2025.

Related – See Jenna Dewan back on The Rookie set after maternity leave

Are you still surprised that True Valentino is departing The Rookie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — more updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







