Tru Valentino leaving The Rookie, role of Aaron Thorsen

While we wait to eventually see The Rookie season 7 premiere on ABC in the new year, there is a big thing worth noting: One major change when it comes to the cast.

As first confirmed by TVLine, you are not going to be seeing Tru Valentino return to the show in the role of Officer Aaron Thorsen, who he played over the past few seasons. The actor’s future on the show has actually been a subject of speculation for weeks, starting with the fact that he had not been seen on set. He was also MIA recently at San Diego Comic-Con.

Odds are, the early part of The Rookie season 7 will address the character’s exit. We know that The Rookie is going to be bringing in some new characters this season, which is going to be a part of the somewhat-cyclical nature of the show. They will bring in some new people here and there, but some other cast members may need to go in order for that to happen. This is a series with a pretty large ensemble, after all, and there is typically only so much room in the budget for a lot of actors to appear.

Of course, our hope moving forward for Valentino is pretty clear: That he is able to find a gig somewhere else that his talents can be showcased. Also, we’re always going to want actors to take on a wide range of different roles! That can often lead to new challenges, and there is something really fun that comes with that.

In the end, we just hope that this is not one of those character exits where it is mentioned once, and then nobody ever comments on it ever again.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on The Rookie now, including when season 7 could premiere

What do you think about Tru Valentino leaving The Rookie ahead of season 7?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates on the way soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







