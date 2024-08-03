The Rookie season 7 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a good chance that we’re going to hear more on The Rookie season 7 between now and the end of August? The demand is there for it, and we’ve also been rather lucky to get a few teases on the future here and there already. We know that this batch of episodes will feature some new recruits. Not only that, but there is also going to be a chance that we see Tim work on himself — and, fingers crossed, find a way back to Lucy.

We do anticipate that within the weeks ahead, a few more details are going to be coming out about the next chapter of the story. As for whether or not this includes a premiere-date reveal … well, let’s just say that is a far more dicey proposition.

As great as it would be to get an official premiere date for The Rookie season 7 in August, it simply feels far too early based on a lot of what we’ve heard so far. Namely, it is worth remembering that this is a midseason show this year, meaning that we will probably be waiting until either January or February to see it. By virtue of that, we’ll be lucky to get some official premiere date news in either October or early November.

Now, one other story that we are going to be keeping track of over the next few months revolves around the long-term future of the series. We obviously do not want season 7 to be the final one on ABC but if it is, it is best to learn a little bit more about it in advance. Otherwise, we are in this uncomfortable position of having to sit around and wait while also enjoying the episodes as they are being presented. With a show this far into its run, it is better to not have that anxiety — also, some of Nathan Fillion’s other shows have had abrupt endings. Firefly was canceled and while Castle did have a series finale, it felt extremely abrupt when you look back at it.

