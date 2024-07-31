The Rookie season 7 promo: First look at new recruits!

There is a good chance you may know already that The Rookie season 7 is not going to be airing until we get around to 2025. That’s a long time to wait! So, is there anything that can be done to help make the process a little bit easier? We like to think so, and this is where the powers-that-be at the network start to enter the equation.

Today, ABC did release a new promo that sets the stage for what lies ahead, and it is one that at first, may feel like a retrospective and nothing more. However, if you stick around to the very end, you get a few snippets of what lies ahead, including a look at some of the new rookies who are entering the picture. It feels like this is a process that will be cyclical throughout much of the series, one where characters age up and gradually find themselves in new positions.

If you were hoping to get more in the way of substantial plot spoilers, we absolutely understand you being disappointed by what we got here. After all, there is nothing in here when it comes to what is happening next with Bradford and Chen. To go along with that, you are not going to be seeing anything in the near future when it comes to Bailey’s ex coming back into the picture. Jenna Dewan will likely be gone from the early part of the season due to maternity leave, unless of course the show ends up shooting a few things out of order.

Fingers crossed that a premiere date is going to be officially announced when we get around to the fall, and maybe at that point even more footage once everyone gets deeper into production.

