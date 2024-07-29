The Rookie season 7 spoilers: More hope for Lucy, Tim?

There are of course a number of different stories that could be addressed during The Rookie season 7, but one may be more important than others to some fans. What is the future going to hold for Tim and Lucy? Are they going to have an opportunity to get together again?

We’re sure that it was a surprise to some people out there that the characters split up in the first place, mostly because the writers took so darn long getting them together. Why make our hearts hurt like this? At this point, the only silver lining we can offer is that Bradford is going to try to put in the work — first to make himself better, and then potentially to get in a better standing with Lucy, as well.

Speaking to fans at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, this is more or less what we had a chance to hear from none other than Eric Winter, who teased that there are some reasons for hope. Of course, nobody is going to come out and say that 100% the characters are going to be back together. We do also tend to think that the writers 100% know that a reunion is what fans want, even if they are not interested in rushing things along.

Since we are talking here about not rushing things along, who else is still collectively lamenting the fact that we may not be seeing the series come back until we get around to early next year? Hopefully, there’s going to be some continuous flow of stories between now and the end of the year to make up for it, and also remind us that there are a lot of different things to be excited about if you love this story.

