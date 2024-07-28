The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Nathan Fillion on future Feds stories

As we move into The Rookie season 7 on ABC, are there still opportunities that we are going to have to see characters from The Rookie: Feds stop by?

It may go without saying, but it is absolutely worth noting that the flagship show has already done this briefly with the canceled spin-off last season. For a while it actually felt like Feds was going to get a season 2, but it ultimately was shut down last year. While we’ve yet to see Niecy Nash-Betts back as Simone, we have seen some other alumni appear … and the door is very much still open for more appearances.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con while promoting the show further, Nathan Fillion made it clear (per Deadline) that he would love to see some of these characters come back:

“The short answer is yes … We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist.”

Of course, these appearances could be limited by both availability and also the amount of stories that exist, but given that The Rookie season 7 should have more episodes than season 6, the door does feel very much open. We do think the goal moving forward is to continue to make this show as much as an ensemble as possible so that every single person has their own individual moment in the sun. After all, why wouldn’t anyone want that at this point? While John Nolan may be the trademark “Rookie,” Fillion is aware as anyone at this point that the show is about the entire ensemble. (This may also be a good thing, since it means not as much of the workload rests solely on his shoulders.)

Unfortunately, there was no premiere date revealed for season 7 at the convention. Regrettably, you’ll probably have to wait a good while in order to get that. Our hope is that at some point either in the fall, ABC will make more of an official announcement. For now, we can just rejoice in the knowledge that the series is currently in production.

