The Rookie season 7 spoilers: What does Eric Winter know?

Filming for The Rookie season 7 is going to be starting before too long — and to think, season 6 only wrapped just over a week ago!

So at this point, how much does the cast really know? Maybe not that much insofar as broad strokes go. It may be easy to sit back and think that the producers just hand them a full batch of scripts before filming, but it often does not work like that. Sometimes they get whispers of things, and there are also instances where they believe the show is going one way and then something changes behind the scenes.

When it comes to Eric Winter, we’re not shocked at all that the longtime cast member is still waiting for more details on a number of things. When asked what he knows about next season, here is what he had to say to TV Insider:

I don’t know a whole lot. I do know Tim is going to be back in his good old-fashioned training officer style, doing what fans I think loved early on and the way that Bradford does it with new rookies, and I think that’ll be very fun. I’m excited to get back in the field in that sort of role as a true training officer, not just to partner with Aaron [Tru Valentino] or with Lucy or whoever, but he’s out there to try to train and make the next generation of police better. So I think that’s going to be exciting to see him out there in that element.

Of course, this is only going to be a part of the story for Bradford moving forward, as there is almost certainly more to say about his relationship with Lucy Chen, and it is easy to be confident that a lot of that will be explored in various forms. We hope they will get back together, but it could take time and Tim is in therapy for a reason.

