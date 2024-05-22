The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Bradford and Chen’s future

As we do look towards the future on ABC’s The Rookie, is it wrong to be rooting for Bradford and Chen in as many ways as possible?

We do tend to think that a lot of you are in the same boat as us, but we are all (likely) worried about the same thing here: The idea that they may never get back together. We do think there’s a good bit of hope, and a lot of it is tied to the fact that Bradford is in therapy. He wants to get better an Lucy knows that. She may also know deep down that he has more work to do before they can get back together.

Speaking on the elevator scene from the finale and the future to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Alexi Hawley had to say:

… I think ultimately he broke something, and it’s not that easy to put it back together. I love that scene on the elevator because it was really important, I think, to show where their relationship could go, for him to be that respectful of what he put her through, and also show how she treated him in that [scene]. I feel like we live in a time where half the songs on the radio are some version of “A, B, C, D, E, f— you,” so to have him break her heart like that and blow up their relationship, and for her to understand ultimately why he did it even if she feels like he didn’t do it well, and to have the kindness to understand that he was going through something, I thought was really valuable on just a human level.

Ultimately, we think the two characters are on a road and with that, we are hoping that the elevator scene is really just the beginning of some good things that will be coming their way. Season 7 will be longer than season 6, and that means there will be time to play around with this.

