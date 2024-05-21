The Rookie season 7 premiere date hopes after season 6 finale

Following tonight’s big season 6 finale, doesn’t it make a lot of sense to want a season 7 premiere date for The Rookie over at ABC?

At this point, let’s just say that we’ve got both good and bad news on the future of the cop show starring Nathan Fillion. So, where do we start?

Well, the good news at present is simply this: You are going to have a chance to see the series back for more! Unfortunately, it will not be until early 2025. ABC has carved out a plan to bring both this series and Will Trent back in the new year, which we hope means either late January or early February. A more formal announcement is going to be most likely coming at some point later this fall.

If there is any concern that we have coming up, it is the idea that we are getting closer to the final season of the show. Remember for a moment here that ABC is ending both The Good Doctor and then also Station 19 with their seventh seasons this month, and this is a time when shows do start to gradually become more and more expensive. Obviously, we are hoping that we are not nearing the final chapter here! Yet, we also recognize that anything is possible, and this is the sort of thing that we do have to contend with.

What sort of stories can you expect to see coming up?

While there is not a lot that is confirmed at present, we do hope that there is going to be some sort of natural evolution from what we saw in season 6. That means new challenges for the characters, but also a chance to see some relationships develop a little bit more. Also, happier times for Chenford after what they’ve gone through as of late!

