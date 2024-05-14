The Rookie season 7, Will Trent season 3 premiere dates in 2025

ABC announced their full fall schedule this morning, but they also announced by news for both The Rookie season 7 and Will Trent season 3 that alters things a lot in the near future.

So, what are we looking at here? Well, it’s quite simply in that neither one of the two shows is going to be back this fall. Instead, the plan is to give each one of them an 18-episode season that will air at some point in midseason — in other words, 2025.

As for the reason why, it seems to be that schedule-wise, this makes the most sense. Also, it gives the network the ability to air seasons largely straight-through from premiere to finale with limited interruptions. Here is more of what Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, had to say on the matter to TVLine:

“The Rookie and Will Trent are two of the cornerstones of our schedule … The Rookie is an amazing story, where at this point in its life cycle [six seasons in] it continues to grow. We see not just the current season but past seasons drive a tremendous amount of viewing on Hulu.

“And Will Trent is probably one of the bigger breakout dramas of the last two years. It felt like the best way to platform those shows for success was to launch them in January, when we have this huge promotional platform in New Years Rockin’ Eve as well as college sports and Christmas programming, and also to give these shows an uninterrupted run.”

So long as the promotion is there for both of these shows, we’re not altogether concerned about anything else. They both should be fine, and also be able to have a rather nice run so long as there aren’t any cost concerns. The Rookie is the one we’re more worried about there, just because season 7 is when things tend to spike up a little.

What do you think about us being forced to wait a little while for The Rookie season 7 and Will Trent season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







