The Challenge USA episode 5 spoilers: ‘In Tyson We Trust’

Wednesday night on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to check out The Challenge USA episode 5 — and all of the drama that comes with it!

Early on this season, one of the central narratives has been watching a lot of these contestants band together based on the show that they competed on in the past. That makes sense in the early going, as the last thing you want to do is be sent out early! Now, though, things are going to get a little more competitive and there will be serious debates about taking out a threat.

Let’s talk Tyson for a minute. This upcoming episode is titled “In Tyson We Trust,” and we wouldn’t be shocked if someone tried to take a shot at him at this point. Just remember that if he gets paired with a weaker partner for a week, that could be an opportunity.

Below, you can check out the full The Challenge USA episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what’s coming:

“In Tyson We Trust” – The most difficult water-based challenge of the season so far leaves some players swimming to survive the game, and whispers in the compound threaten to destroy a mighty alliance, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, August 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

The biggest thing that is established from the end of this past episode is that anyone could go at any time with just a single bad performance. Our concern for the Big Brother alum is that after Alyssa and Kyland were fine making that move, things are going to get even messier from here on out.

