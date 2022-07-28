The Challenge USA episode 5 preview: Who is after Tyson?

As we move into The Challenge USA episode 5, it is starting to become clear that things are becoming a little cutthroat. Kyland & Alyssa made a big move in targeting Xavier & Shan, which felt on the surface like a mistake. Yet, they were successful! The reigning Big Brother champ and the Survivor superstar lost.

The good news for the two of them is that they got a pair of huge threats out of the game. However, the bad news is that they’ve also burned some possible bridges with people from their former show. We’re curious to see what the long-term impact of that is! Also, Kyland is a two-time challenge winner at this point, and we tend to think that some people will be looking at him as a threat.

Based on the preview for what lies ahead, it does seem as though we’re going to see another threat land in the crosshairs with Xavier & Shan gone: Tyson. It was really only a matter of time. He’s such an intimidating player because he’s good at just about everything, and it also hurts him that he’s already won a million bucks. People are always going to be threatened by that! (For whatever reason, nobody is concerned about Ben, even though he did better than Tyson on Winners at War.) Someone is after Tyson at this point … but who? Will it really work to come after him so early?

Meanwhile, we do wonder if David finds himself with a little more respect on his name after his impressive showing in the arena. He managed to take out a Big Brother winner, and he did so in a really specific manner — strategically. (Xavier miscalculated smashing all the glass himself as opposed to letting Shan do her part.)

