Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19: EP on Shemar Moore odds

Is there any chance at all that Shemar Moore surfaces as Derek on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19? There is a reason to want him, given that nostalgia is a huge selling point of this show. Also, you have to wonder if he had time to shoot something given all of the waiting around for the future of SWAT.

Well, let’s just go ahead and state the following: A Morgan cameo is not in the cards for the time being. The reason why, as it turns out, goes all the way back to when SWAT was still on the air.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Erica Messer had to say about why scripts had to be written for the season far in advance:

“Season 19, we got going in the writers’ room in February of this year, and we’re now shooting. So when we’re figuring out our season, we don’t know. We can’t really count on those guest stars because they can’t tell us if they’d be available or not, six months from then or whatever … So we don’t have any plans right now, but you never know.”

Basically, there was no way for Messer to know back in February as to whether or not SWAT would be coming back, let alone when it would be filming. You can’t write a major story for Morgan under that uncertainty! Of course a cameo may still be in the cards eventually, but you don’t want to bring someone back solely for the sake of doing so. This is one of the reasons why the appearance from Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer this past season made a whole lot of sense.

