Is Sam Elliott leaving 1883? Are we at the end of the road now for his character of Shea Brennan? It is fair to wonder that after the events of the season 1 finale.

At the conclusion of the episode this time around, we saw the character, alongside Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), make it all the way to Oregon and the coast. They were able to achieve the mission that they set out from the start, even if they lost a number of other memorable people along the way. (James and Margaret, for example, opted to stay back as Elsa died in her father’s arms.)

Because Shea is now separate from the Duttons and, of course, this show is the origin story for the ranch, it is fair to wonder about his future. Is he really going to travel back to them after completing this journey? It’s possible to argue that this was a one-season story for Elliott and from here, the veteran actor moves on to do other things. If that is the case, though, we’re 100% going to miss him — he brought so much credibility to this show and to this role. He was the longest-tenured actor in the cast by far, and other than Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (who are more known for music), the most famous person on the show.

We know that 1883 has been renewed for more episodes over at Paramount+; however, it is unclear at the time of this writing what that will mean for Shea or when the series will even return. You can read more of what we have to say on that subject over at the link here.

Even if Shea is gone for good, we hope that we still get some sort of opportunity to hear how he is doing. Is that really too much to ask at this point?

