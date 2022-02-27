1883 season 2 premiere date hopes over on Paramount+

Following the big finale this weekend on Paramount+, do you want to know more in terms of an 1883 season 2 premiere date? What could the streaming service have planned at the moment?

The first thing that we should note is that this weekend’s finale is hardly the end of the road. It was already announced that more episodes are coming — they weren’t necessarily called a season 2 at the time of the announcement, but you can make of that more or less whatever you want. The #1 thing worth noting here is the simple fact that there is more of the Yellowstone prequel down the road. There is also another show coming in 1932 that will take a look at a different part of the ranch’s history.

So when will the show come back? Probably not for a good while. Taylor Sheridan already has a number of other programs he is working on, where it be Yellowstone season 5, Mayor of Kingstown season 2, and then also the upcoming 1932 show. There is also the issue of making sure you can get the cast back together — after all, remember that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are successful country-music artists who have a lot of commitments all across the board.

From our standpoint, we’ll be lucky to get a season 2 at some point a little bit later this year. If not then, maybe we’ll get more episodes in early 2023. We know that it benefits Paramount+ to get more of the show on the air as soon as possible, especially with the hoopla around Yellowstone currently at its peak. That show is generating bigger ratings than ever and of course, you want to capitalize on its success.

So long as 1883 continues to feature the same beautiful visuals and fantastic storytelling, we’re going to be happy when the dust ultimately settles.

