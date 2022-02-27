Is Isabel May leaving 1883? Did we really see the death of Elsa Dutton during the season 1 finale? This was an episode that brought just about everything to the table — hope, but also loss and devastation. (Warning: There are obvious spoilers ahead.)

Without further ado now, we should go ahead and reveal the news that the finale does mark the end of the road for Elsa, as the character died at her father’s side as the two tied against a tree. They each knew that it was coming, but Elsa felt death’s approach and made it clear that she was not afraid. As a matter of fact, she narrated down the road that her death was nothing like she previously thought it would be — she’s found a sense of peace, and an endless prairie to now roam with Sam.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if Elsa continues to still serve as the show’s narrator, even from beyond the grave. Maybe season 2 ends up taking a largely different form in general, given that many key characters from the first season found a sort of resolution. Shea and Thomas continued forward to Oregon, and we saw a decent amount of closure for them there. Meanwhile, we know that the Duttons eventually build their ranch in Montana, and that place proves to be their home.

Elsa served a vital role throughout the first season — she offered up a perspective that was valuable to this world. We saw the journey mostly through her eyes, as someone totally unexperienced with this way of life. Yet, that changed over the course of the season as she went on the most dramatic journey of anyone. She found a place and even a great love — and now, tragically, it all is at an end.

