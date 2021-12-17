Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8: Amelia, Kai, and Link’s surprise

Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 delivered a holiday episode, and yet Christmas is just one of the things that people will be discussing here.

Take, for starters, the future of Dr. Levi Schmitt at the hospital. He made a risky decision to move forward in surgery, prior to an attending coming down. He has to live with that, and for many of the younger doctors at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, they had a little bit of a wakeup call.

Then, there’s the question of what happened to Owen Hunt — we break down that further (and discuss the future of one Kevin McKidd) over at the link here.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s get a little more into where things stand in regards to Amelia and Link — which could be teetering towards total chaos, if it’s not already there. Link had finally realized that he didn’t need to be married to her in order to be happy. Instead, all he needed was to be with her. He was ready to go and confess this very thing to her — he even practiced it with Jo, not realizing that Jo was seemingly imagining that he was saying it to her.

Here’s the bad news for Link: When he actually tracked Amelia down, he saw her kissing Kai. That relationship has blossomed through much of the season, as the two have connected on an emotional and intellectual level. Now that he’s seen that, Link’s whole future may be thrown for a loop.

Could he still pursue Amelia? We wouldn’t be surprised, but it does raise more questions about him and Jo. If he did have a crush on her once upon a time, that could surface again in the right situation. Yet, he is clearly oblivious to any possible feelings that Jo might have.

