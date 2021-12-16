Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Is Owen Hunt dead, injured?

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy? As you prepare for tonight’s big Christmas-themed episode, it’s fair to be concerned over Owen Hunt’s future.

What’s going on with this character? If you’ve got questions on the subject, you don’t have to look any further than the latest promo! (You can watch it at the bottom of this article.) That focuses on Owen being in an automobile accident and based on how we’ve seen things go on this show over the years, we know that this is serious business.

Yet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that McKidd is leaving the show or that Owen is in serious danger. One possible scenario here is that his driver is the one who is in a life-or-death crisis (the promo does suggest that) and he has to find a way to save his life out in the middle of the highway. Given Owen’s experience in the military he may be more capable of doing some field medicine than a number of other doctors, so there’s at least a small chance he will be able to save the day and be the hero here.

Of course, nothing is altogether guaranteed and we know that Grey’s Anatomy has lost a number of cast members over the past couple of years alone. Jesse Williams is the last super-notable cast member we’ve said farewell to, and McKidd is another one of those people who has been with the show the bulk of its run. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are the only three original cast members left; luckily, we’ve yet to see any evidence that any of them is planning to depart the show coming up. Let’s hope things stay that way.

We will have more updates during the episode tonight; stay tuned for more!

Are you worried that Kevin McKidd could be leaving Grey’s Anatomy after the events of this past episode?

