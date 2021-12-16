Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 return date for Ellen Pompeo, cast

After tonight’s new episode, of course it makes sense to want the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 return date! That’s true even if we’re stuck waiting a good while to see the show back on the air.

Based on the return dates for some other shows on the ABC schedule, plus the history of the Ellen Pompeo show in general, our feeling entering tonight was that the next part of the season wouldn’t air until after the Winter Olympics. After all, it wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense for the network to bring it back, air it for a few weeks, and then kick it off the air again for some extended period of time. They also won’t want to hurt the show’s ratings by airing it opposite the Games themselves.

(There’s an underreported story out there — the ratings for season 18 are down more than 35% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 17. We’d argue that the controversial decision to center most of last season around the virus plays a huge role in this.)

So what are we confident about when it comes to the next part of season 18? We’re not anticipating any sort of enormous changes to the show that Grey’s Anatomy is or the stories that are being planned out. You’ll continue to see interesting cases mixed with some imaginative, personal subplots. This show isn’t about to completely alter course with it closing in on almost two decades on the air.

The most important thing to wonder, at least for now, is if this is going to be final season. We’re reasonably optimistic that it won’t be, but we have to expect that we’re going to be nearing the end of the road before too long!

