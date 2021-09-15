NCIS season 19 premiere video: Torres, McGee ‘cope’ with Bishop’s exit







Want to check out another new preview for the NCIS season 19 premiere? We know that Monday’s opener will spend a lot of time dealing with what happens to Gibbs, but why not spend a moment on the exit of Ellie Bishop?

Losing Emily Wickersham’s character from this franchise came as a complete shock — before we knew it Ellie was gone, and now Torres is left especially to deal with his heartbreak. He came to love her over time and right when the two were close to being a full-fledged couple, that was it. Bishop fulfilled the longstanding NCIS trend of kissing someone right before saying goodbye.

As you can tell, Torres is upset about it — plus the Gibbs situation on top of it. The sneak peek below starts out in dramatic fashion, as McGee and Torres unravel to the point where they are yelling at each other. It’s a lot for them to handle! They don’t know what’s going on with their fearless one-time leader (you can watch Gibbs in a new sneak peek over here), and they also have to figure out how to operate with limited numbers. The only other full-fledged agent they have on their team is Jessica Knight; while it’s true that she’s accomplished, at the same time she’s also new to the team. She doesn’t have that much in the way of chemistry with anyone just yet.

We know that NCIS is the sort of show that often reverts to business-as-usual sooner rather than later after cast exits, but we do hope that Torres feels some pain from Bishop’s exit for a good while. We don’t want him to revert back to his old self right away!

