NCIS season 19 premiere: New Mark Harmon sneak peek!







With the NCIS season 19 premiere now right around the corner, we’re certainly happy to have more content to share from it. In particular, that includes one of the most exciting sneak peeks we’ve had a chance to see so far.

In the closing minutes of the season 18 finale we saw Gibbs’ boat blow up. We still don’t know 100% who is responsible for it, but it’s pretty darn clear based on what we’ve seen that the intention was for him to die.

Yet, Mark Harmon’s character is still alive, albeit barely. The video below gives you a sense of the immediate aftermath. He is still in the water and closer to land, but he realizes another problem as he tries to catch his breath again: He’s got some wood from the boat stuck in his leg and he’s bleeding out. What little energy he has is being sapped away and by the end of the scene, he falls back into the water.

Does this mean that we should be worried about Gibbs dying … again? In theory sure, but we’d hesitate to write him off entirely here. We know that he’s someone who has been in some near-death situations over the years already but when the dust settles, he finds his way out. Also, after that cliffhanger it’d be horrible if the show went ahead and killed him now.

What do you think is going to happen to Mark Harmon’s Gibbs on the NCIS season 19 premiere?

Be sure to let us know all of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments!

