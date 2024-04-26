Interview with the Vampire season 2: Sam Reid on big twist

Do you want yet another reason to be excited moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2? Let’s just say there’s a surprise in the works!

Do we understand that there may be some initial skepticism about it? Absolutely, and largely because because of the fact that this is not something that exists within the Anne Rice source material. However, at the same time Sam Reid has a lot of excitement about it and in the end, we do put a lot of trust in what he has to say.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

So why not go ahead and hear more from the actor? Well, in a new interview with SFX, he indicates that there’s something that makes a lot of sense within the context of the series:

“There’s a really f—ing cool twist in this season that is not in the books that I struggled with because I was like, ‘This is different, and I’m not sure.’ … But actually, you can justify it because when you look at the books and look at the way that they come out, and what happens in subsequent books after season one, there is a level of an unreliable element. You don’t always have to know the truth, because Anne Rice never really tells you the truth. She likes to change it up a bit.”

Could this twist be related to Lestat? It’s possible, but that is also a really hard thing to talk about without actually saying something about the book. With that in mind, it’s probably easier to stay quiet — at least for the time being — and continue to hope that the new chapter of this story is every bit as gripping as the first.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire now, including another video look behind the scenes

What are you most excited to see overall when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 2, especially with Lestat?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







