Interview with the Vampire season 2 video highlights vampire creed

Are there rules for being a vampire? Is there a hierarchy? These are some of the questions clearly being raised as we prepare to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 over on AMC.

With this in mind, why not check out the latest preview hyping up the story ahead?

One of the things that the cable network has done a great job at over time here is allowing us a great window into the world, and better understanding some of the themes that the producers are going to focus on from the Anne Rice source material.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest preview, which outlines some of the rules and regulations that vampires are meant to live by. This is a small little window into what we are going to see in Europe during the upcoming episodes, where Louis and Claudia are heading. While there, they will learn a little more about Lestat’s past but beyond just that, also experience a significantly larger world than anything that they saw during season 1. There is an established vampire society where there are leaders and plenty of ancient immortals who know a thing or two about their way of life. Maybe it is a place for education … but also still a spot where there is tremendous amounts of danger around every turn.

The Interview with the Vampire premiere is coming to AMC next month — let’s just say that we could not be more excited when it comes to everything that is around the corner. Sure, not all of it is going to be easy for Louis, but it should be quite rewarding for us as a viewer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

