Interview with the Vampire season 2: Reflect in new video!

In less than one month, we are finally going to have a chance to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 over at AMC. Are you ready for what’s to come?

If not, let’s just say that there is a pretty fantastic way to now prepare. The folks over at the cable network have released a new video that serves as a great way to prepare, and it is also one with Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid front and center.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full recap now. It gives you not only a good recounting of events, but at the same time a fun moment with the two actors at the very end. Given that this show can be so dark and intense, we do tend to think that these lighthearted moments are all the more important.

Remember that moving into the next chapter of the story, Louis is heading away from New Orleans with Claudia at his side, and the two are taking off to Europe. There will be a lot of wonderful discoveries, but also more trials and tribulations. The synopsis below allows us the chance to dig a little deeper:

The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

