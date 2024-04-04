Interview with the Vampire season 2: Claudia’s journey

There are a handful of things to be intrigued about entering Interview with the Vampire season 2. What is a big one? Well, think in terms of seeing someone new in the role of Claudia.

For those who missed the announcement some time ago, Bailey Bass departed the AMC series and was replaced by Delainey Hayles, who we are sure will bring her own style and sense of craft to the part. Claudia is a vampire with a lot of depth, and we certainly think there are some big stories ahead for her!

Want to see more insight about them now? Well, then just check out what Hayles had to say to TV Insider about her character’s path ahead:

“We’ll see her maturity this season, how she’s aged over the years … What is the same is that she is Claudia. She’s still bloodthirsty. She still has Lestat’s blood inside of her. How she navigates circumstances will always be the same. She still has that love of life of being a vampire, but we’re in a different world now … We see her navigating that.”

One of the most exciting things to us about this new season is the chance to really see Claudia find her voice and craft her own path in Europe, a place that will feature both new challenges and also opportunities for both her and Louis. This show be a fascinating chance for the two of them to learn even more about ancient vampires, but we also don’t think it will be easy for them to escape their past. You don’t have to be much of a book reader to understand that this will be one obstacle after the next.

