BMF season 3 episode 10 return date: The big finale

As you prepare for BMF season 3 episode 10 on Starz, there is so much to prepare for — the finale is right around the corner!

Unfortunately, “right around the corner” does not mean the show is going to air next week. Starz has decided, for reasons that are most frustrating, that you are not going to be seeing the series return on May 3. Instead, the plan is for the final episode of the season (titled “Prime Time”) to air on May 10. We should go ahead and note that a random hiatus like this is not altogether strange in the world of the premium-cable network. We’ve seen it before with this show, and we certainly anticipate that we’re going to see it with some others, as well.

Now, let’s get to the story for a moment here, shall we? Below, you can check out the full BMF season 3 episode 10 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

Meech and Terry return to Atlanta; the brothers work together to retrieve everything they have worked hard for and plan to expand to St. Louis and other cities with Miami as a hub; Meech and Terry are in for one of their greatest adventures.

How will this season end?

Well, we know that there is going to be a season 4 at the end of the day, so that’s not something that you really have to worry about. Of course, it is also fair to not worry too much about a specific endgame for BMF just yet. Since so much of the story is based in true events, there is a certain amount of this that is predetermined. Yet, of course we are very-much eager to still see how the show tackles a lot of it from here on out! Just go ahead and be prepared for a lot of big moments and soon.

