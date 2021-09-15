NCIS season 19 premiere sneak peek: Whose body was found?







With the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on Monday night there’s a lot to look forward to — and that includes a mystery we were not expecting.

Think about the events of the season 18 finale — we saw Gibbs escape his boat blowing up! Then, think about another sneak peek we shared earlier today of Gibbs still alive, albeit in a bad way. The latest sneak peek we have shows McGee and the team surveying the wreckage of Gibbs’ boat, and then the bad news comes in: The rescue crew found a body.

Is there a chance that this body is Gibbs? In theory sure, but we have a hard time thinking that. Why would the producers kill off Gibbs like that? It feels like this storyline is going to be a tad more complicated, and it already is with this potential other body out there. Is this just a random dead person, or is this somehow linked to either Gibbs or the serial killer that he’s after? We imagine that the team is going to have their work cut out for them trying to get answers to all of this, and we have to imagine that it’s not going to be an easy thing to resolve.

We’ve reported it on it already, but there’s one familiar face in particular the team will seek out for assistance in all of this in Marcie. Will she be able to provide some real help in ensuring Gibbs is okay? We know there are a ton of theories that she is somehow involved…

