NCIS season 19 filming update: Is the premiere complete? New tease







We still have just under two months to go until the NCIS season 19 premiere airs on CBS, but we can pass along some news now pertaining to filming!

In a new post on Twitter, Christopher J. Waild (who wrote this particular episode) confirms that episode 1 is officially in the can from a production point of view. Sure, there is still work that remains from an editing/sound point of view, but this is the latest stepping stone to getting the show back on the air. It is also nice to have confirmation that Waild’s episode is, in fact, going to be the premiere — sometimes NCIS films episodes out of order for a wide array of reasons.

Want to watch our most-recent NCIS episode review right now? Then all you have to do is check that out in the paragraph below! We’ve got so much coverage of this show on the channel (and more to come), so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss any of it.

Based on some of the teases Waild posted last week (see them here), it is fair to guess that this first episode is going to have a lot of Gibbs-related content — which makes sense, given the events of the finale. We need to figure out first and foremost what he does following the boat explosion, let alone if he is able to get justice over the attack on his life. There’s no confirmation right now as to who is responsible, but all signs point to it being the serial killer that he and Marcie Warren were looking to track.

Are there any new clues in the latest post from Christopher? You can read the image of the bike below however you choose; we don’t think that there is anything that concrete or substantial on the surface. It’s just something more to think about/be excited for as we eagerly await the show coming back on Monday, September 20.

Related – Want to get some other updates on NCIS, including some shots of Wilmer Valderrama behind the scenes?

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the NCIS season 19 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to score some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

That’s a wrap on the season premiere! Can’t wait to show you what’s in store… #NCIS #SetLife pic.twitter.com/BWsUo001oO — Christopher J. Waild (@ChrisWaild) July 27, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







