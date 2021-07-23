NCIS season 19 premiere spoilers: A tease for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs?







Sure, you may be waiting for a few more months to see NCIS season 19, but why not check out a pair of interesting teases below?

For those who are not aware, longtime NCIS veteran Christopher J. Waild is responsible for writing the premiere episode, and with that he’s traveled around the set and shared a couple of different photos. Upon looking at them, we can’t help but wonder if they are tied to Mark Harmon’s Gibbs in some fairly substantial ways.

The first one that we need to look at here is a speedometer — what is that for? You could make a case that it’s for Gibbs’ pickup truck, which would make sense given the sheer amount of mileage on this thing. It’s remarkable that it even runs after having almost 200,000 put on it! That attention to detail should be appreciated, though — it’s something to look out for when the episode airs. (Personally, we just wonder if Gibbs can get back to his truck in time after his boat exploded in the middle of the water.)

As for the second tease, let’s focus for a minute here on the water — something that looks to be very much akin to the area where Gibbs’ boat blew up in the first place. We saw him swimming away in the closing minutes of the season 18 finale, so we know he’s still alive … at least at first. The big question is tied to what lies ahead. Will Gibbs be able to flag someone down to help him? Is the person responsible for the explosion there, ready to finish the job? Both viable questions.

No matter the outcome, we know that Harmon will have a reduced presence in season 18 — but it does make sense for him to be heavily involved in the premiere. If he’s going to step away from the NCIS world further, he better have a darn good reason. This premiere could serve as a way to set the stage for that.

What do you think is going on with Gibbs during the NCIS season 19 premiere?

