NCIS season 19 photo: Brian Dietzen is back on set as Jimmy!







NCIS season 19 production is officially underway, and there’s another thing to be excited about now — Brian Dietzen is on set as Jimmy Palmer!

It’s become a longstanding tradition that every season, Dietzen shares an image of Palmer’s signature glasses upon his arrival to set. There’s something so calming about the tradition — even with all of the change that has been around NCIS over the years, you can always be excited to see Jimmy.

At this point it’s far too early to know what the Palmer storyline will be for season 19, but we’re hoping to see some happier moments. Season 18 was a hard one for his character, as his wife Breena died of the virus and he is left in a totally different place in his life. We do hope eventually that the character can find love again, but it’s absolutely not something to be rushed. For now, he can be there to help on cases and serve as a sounding board for some of the agents. With Gibbs being away from the team and with Jessica Knight effectively replacing Ellie Bishop in the field, there are a lot of things that are in flex. Jimmy can serve as a reminder to Torres and McGee that they still have a lovely constant in their corner.

NCIS season 19 will premiere on CBS come Monday, September 20 — we know already who is writing the first episode, but there aren’t a ton of details available beyond that as of yet.

What do you want to see from Jimmy Palmer on NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

