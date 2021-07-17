NCIS season 19 photo: First look at the premiere script!







If you have not heard the fantastic news as of yet, NCIS season 19 is currently in production! The show is getting ready for the big September 20 premiere date, and while things are changing onscreen, it does seem like they are relying a lot on familiarity behind the scenes.

In a new post on Twitter, co-executive producer Christopher J. Waild shared the script page for the first episode back. While there’s no guarantee that this will air as the premiere episode, we’re of course hopeful that it will be.

With Waild writing the script, NCIS is clearly looking for someone who knows this show backwards and forwards. His first major co-writer credit came at the end of season 5, and since that time he has either written or co-written dozens of episodes for the show. Here’s what is kinda cool about this episode — if it does turn out to be the premiere, it’d mark the first time that Waild has written such an episode in all his years on the job! (Alas, the post purposefully omits the episode title — maybe it’s too much of a spoiler for the time being?)

Suffice it to say, there’s a lot that needs to be addressed in this installment. We need to learn how Gibbs is coping after his boat blew up with him on it, and also how Torres is handling the extreme shock of Bishop leaving out of the blue for a top-secret mission. There’s no guarantee that she ever comes back and he’s going to have to determine how to move forward — is he going to have some serious trust issues after this? We wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case.

Hopefully, we’ll at least learn the title for this episode in the weeks ahead; it may take a little bit longer for some other details to surface.

What do you think we’re going to see on the NCIS season 19 premiere?

Day one of Season 19. So grateful to be back on set with the best cast and crew in the biz. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/GX9KJ3zVT3 — Christopher J. Waild (@ChrisWaild) July 15, 2021

