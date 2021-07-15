NCIS season 19 filming begins; see Wilmer Valderrama photo!







There’s no reason for any more uncertainty; NCIS season 19 filming is officially underway!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), cast member Wilmer Valderrama confirmed that he is back on set with a poster on his trailer. You can also see a quick clip of him walking around on set on his Instagram Stories — we wondered if the “start of work” today would be something like a table read or work behind the scenes, but it seems like the cameras could actually be rolling at some point. Isn’t that exciting?

For some more news on NCIS in video form, why not check out our take on the SHOCKING season 18 finale below! Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have coverage coming up on this show, and we’re also diving into American Horror Stories this very week.

While it’s nice to know that production is actually underway on NCIS, there are of course SO many more questions that still need to be answered. Take, for example, what’s going to be going on in the story. We tend to imagine that you will see more of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in the premiere, but what could after that? How many more episodes will we see him? There is then also the question of when Gary Cole is going to make his debut. We’re sure that Katrina Law will be around from the get-go as Jessica Knight, largely because she was introduced previously at the end of next season.

With the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on Monday, September 20, we feel like the cast and crew are going to be spending the next few months working efficiently and getting as many episodes together as possible. We’re looking forward to getting more news and teases every step of the way.

What do you most want to see from Wilmer Valderrama on NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







