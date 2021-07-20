NCIS season 19: Wilmer Valderrama on filming, new podcast







The wait for NCIS season 19 is still a long one, with it officially being now two months away from it airing on CBS.

With that being said, isn’t it at least somewhat of a relief to know that production is underway? We like to think so, just as we appreciate every little filming update we get along the way.

In a new series of posts on his Instagram Stories today, Wilmer confirmed that he is out on location today with the cast and crew — they’re at a spot that does not feel all that populated, whether it be a park, a ranch, or something in that sort of vein. (It’s either this or it’s just where the crew parked their trailers.) Despite giving us a few tastes of life on set, we have still yet to see an appearance from new series regular Gary Cole on set — or a return from Mark Harmon, who will at least be in a handful of episodes this time around.

Wilmer also announced in his Instagram Story a brand-new podcast entitled Essential Voices that will be premiering next week. The goal of this is to feature interviews with real-life essential workers, the true heroes who have been keeping all of us safe during the pandemic. It’s a fantastic pursuit for Wilmer to be doing this, and we feel like there’s a lot that we can learn from some of these stories.

