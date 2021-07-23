Why is Madeleine Mantock leaving Charmed, role of Macy Vaughn?







Why is Madeleine Mantock leaving Charmed, and her role of Macy Vaughn following tonight’s season 3 finale? As you watch this episode tonight, it’s fair to wonder that question. We are, after all, talking about a prominently leading lady walking away from her gig! What is the Charmed Ones without her?

Ultimately, it is rare that an original cast member leaves a show after just a few short years, but it does still happen. One of the more noteworthy examples of this is Sophia Bush deciding to walk away from Chicago PD after a handful of seasons, and with both her and Mantock, it was their decision to do so. In a recent statement, Madeleine made it clear that she was ready to move forward and thanked the entire cast and crew.

For the time being, there’s nothing out there that suggests that this exit is in any way contentious; often, actors just want to spread their wings and do other things. It’s hard doing a primetime TV show full-time; there are long hours and, to go along with that, you are also often far away from home and away from your friends and family. Things were exacerbated more over the past several years due to the global health crisis, as restrictions created more of a bubble-like environment for a lot of people. We’ve seen a larger number of actors rethink their TV future over the past several months, and it’s likely due to them taking more stock of their own lives and what they want in the future.

Will Charmed adjust moving forward? Absolutely, and we’ll have to wait and see if Mantock is truly done with the show. No matter what happens to Macy, there’s always going to be a way to bring people back in this world…

What do you think Charmed is going to look like now that Madeleine Mantock is leaving the show?

